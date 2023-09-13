Delhi govt to conduct energy audit of buildings, offices

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) In a bid to reduce electricity consumption and promote energy efficiency, the Delhi government will conduct an 'energy audit' of its buildings, offices, and streetlights.

The government said that the primary objective of this energy audit is to pinpoint areas of excessive energy use and devise strategies to manage and control it.

It said that a notification regarding this matter will be issued by the government soon. All existing and new commercial malls, plazas, hospitals, multi-storey and high-rise non-residential buildings, industries, government, boards, or corporation-owned buildings, and buildings of the Water Supply Department (in addition to consumers specified in the Energy Conservation Act, 2001) with an approved load of 500 kilowatts or more will be required to undergo a comprehensive energy audit conducted by a certified energy auditor appointed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The government said that all such consumers must complete the energy audit within 6 months of the notification. Additionally, they will be required to conduct an energy audit once every three years and implement the recommendations of the audit report.

Delhi Minister Atishi said that saving one unit of energy at the user end is equivalent to two units generated at the power plant. The energy-saving measures derived from these audits will help stabilise Delhi's overall power demand.

She said that the energy audits will not only propose ways to minimise energy consumption in government buildings but will also alleviate the financial burden on the exchequer. Additionally, this initiative will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions.

She said that by identifying energy wastage areas and implementing effective measures, this initiative not only underscores a commitment to responsible governance but also constitutes a crucial step in easing the strain on resources and mitigating environmental impact.

