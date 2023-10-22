Delhi govt asks officers to expedite issuing 'Divyang' certificates

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raj Kumar Anand on Sunday chaired a review meeting of the State Advisory Board for Persons with Disabilities.

The minister directed the officials to expedite the process of issuing 'Divyang' certificates/UDID cards to differently-abled persons

The minister also issued guidelines for exploring hospital relocation options on the portal in absence of specialists or panel.

He further directed that the required disability specialists be empanelled in hospitals, at earliest.

He also assured essential logistics support to required hospitals.

The minister also directed the officers to streamline the whole process of issuance of certificates.

The Delhi government is on mission mode to make lives of differently-abled, easier and provide them a friendly environment with minimal inconvenience, the minister said.

