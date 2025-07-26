Delhi govt approaches SC to review ban on ELVs

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a review of the ban on end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years, operating in the Delhi-NCR region.

The move marks a significant pushback against an existing directive that has drawn criticism for its perceived lack of nuance and disproportionate impact on middle-class vehicle owners.

In its application, the Delhi government has requested the apex court to direct the Central government or the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to undertake a comprehensive scientific study. The study argues that it should assess the actual environmental impact of the age-based vehicle ban and evaluate whether such a measure makes a meaningful contribution to air quality improvements in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The plea emphasises the need to re-examine the effectiveness, feasibility, and fairness of a blanket age-based restriction. Instead, the government advocates for a more refined, emission-based regulatory framework that takes into account individual vehicle emissions and roadworthiness rather than relying solely on age as a disqualifying factor.

"The current approach mandates collective compliance, without distinguishing between heavily polluting and well-maintained, low-use vehicles," the application states. "This does not align with the broader objective of effectively reducing pollution levels in the region."

The Delhi government further highlighted that BS-6 (Bharat Stage 6) vehicles, introduced as a cleaner emission standard, emit significantly fewer pollutants than their BS-4 counterparts. It argued that many vehicles currently impacted by the ban are well-maintained, compliant with emission norms, and used infrequently, factors that result in minimal actual emissions.

According to the application, studies suggest that such low-usage, older vehicles contribute negligibly to overall pollution, raising concerns about the proportionality of the ban. The government warned that the directive has placed undue hardship on middle-class citizens who may rely on these vehicles for limited but essential transport needs.

The Delhi government is urging the court to revisit the 2018 order that enforces the vehicle age cap and instead focus on more targeted, scientific, and equitable measures to combat pollution.

