Delhi govt accuses Chief Secretary for bypassing CM to send files directly to LG

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The AAP government on Thursday accused the Delhi Chief Secretary for bypassing the Chief Minister and sending official files to the office of the LG, without due permission from the former.

"In a shocking series of events, it has come to light that the Chief Secretary, in breach of his constitutional obligations, is attempting to bypass the CM," the city government said.

It further stated that Delhi Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi requested, through proper channels,permission to attend the 2023 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayor's Forum in Brisbane City, Australia, with the overall theme of 'Shaping Cities for our Future' with sub-themes like "cities of connection", "cities of legacy", "cities of sustainability" between October 11-13.

"The Mayor made the request to attend this summit as the Mayors' Forum will be of immense benefit to the MCD, as an exchange of ideas and achievements will take place between mayors, policy makers, business leaders, etc. It should be noted that in 2019, in the same summit, the Mayors from across the world were representing over 99 million people such that the Mayors' Accord could directly impact the lives of the people," it said.

A proposal was sent to the MCD Commissioner on June 15 by Oberoi. In the proposal, MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti also proposed that an MCD official may accompany the Mayor. As per procedure, the MCD Commissioner sent the file forward to Urban Development Secretary Sanjay Goel, who sent it forward to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

"However, the Chief Secretary sent the file to the LG without first forwarding the file to the office of the Chief Minister. It should be noted that normal procedure dictates that all files must move from the Chief Minister's office to the LG, and the CS is not permitted under the rules of conduct to bypass the CM and send files directly to the LG," the CM's office said.

It said that in fact, the office of the LG also expressed their objection and displeasure at this violation of procedure by the Chief Secretary. The LG condemned the Chief Secretary's actions and directed that the file be sent through proper channels, that is, through the office of the Chief Minister.

"It is incredibly abysmal and shocking how the Chief Secretary is acting in absolute violation of the constitutional system wherein the LG receives files only from the office of the Chief Minister. The negligent or intentional misconduct by the CS flies in the face of constitutional decorum and rules," it said.

