Delhi floods: Displaced woman dies of water infection, says family

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) A 49-year-old woman, who had been living in a relief camp for the Delhi flood-affected in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, died of alleged water infection on Sunday, her family said.

The family has claimed that she contracted an infection due to repeated exposure to floodwaters while bringing in supplies. After that, her condition deteriorated, and she passed away on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Usha Devi.

DCP, East Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth said that the woman was admitted to LBS Hospital on July 11.

"As per her family, she had a chest infection. She was further referred to GTB Hospital after her condition deteriorated. During the course of treatment, she succumbed this afternoon. The death has been attributed to colon/sepsis/septic shock by the doctors. The body was brought back to the relief camp near the DND and subsequently her last rites were conducted at Chilla cremation ground by the family," she added.

Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva has accused the Kejriwal government for her death.

Usha Devi is survived by her husband and five children. Soon after the flood, she moved to a relief camp near Mayur Vihar Phase 1 Metro Station. Her husband Amir Chand said that due to flood, their whole house had submerged which gave her a shock and she fell sick. "Later while taking out goods from the house, she contracted infection," he said.

