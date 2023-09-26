Delhi excise policy case: SC asks ED to not summon Kavitha till Nov 20

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to not summon BRS MLC K. Kavitha till November 20 in the Delhi excise policy case.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia extended the interim relief till the time her plea against the summons issued by the anti-money laundering agency is heard next on November 20.

Appearing for ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju assured the bench that the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will not be summoned in the meantime.

Kavitha was summoned by ED on September 14 to appear in its national capital office on the next day for the purpose of attending the ongoing probe against the AAP-led Delhi government's now scrapped liquor policy.

In the last hearing on September 15, the apex court did not stay the summons by ED but had asked the central agency to not insist on her appearance till September 26, the next date of listing of her plea.

In her petition filed before the Supreme Court, Kavitha challenged the summons issued to her by the ED and sought for protection against arrest.

The court will take up her plea for further hearing on November 20.

