'Delhi desires change, this time', says BJP candidates named in first list

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) As the BJP announced its first list of candidates for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, party leaders contesting from various constituencies expressed confidence about their victory and criticised the AAP dispensation. They asserted that the people of Delhi are aware of Kejriwal government's failures and are ready to give BJP a chance, this time.

Talking to IANS, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP’s candidate, emphasised 'people's desire for change' in Delhi.

"I want to thank the BJP leadership and workers for showing faith in me. The people of Delhi want to see a change. They want BJP in power in the national capital and they want to see Arvind Kejriwal defeated. His government has seen widescale corruption and there has been no development under his leadership. People are facing water shortages, and numerous other issues. Now, they want BJP government," he added.

Sirsa also raised concerns about the condition of Rajouri Garden, citing poor roads and sewage issues. "The condition of Rajouri Garden is really concerning. The roads and sewage systems are in bad shape," he added.

Ashish Sood, contesting from Janakpuri, also exuded confidence about BJP's victory.

"I am thankful that the BJP has chosen me from Janakpuri. The situation here is not good; people have to pay for drinking water, and there has been little development in the last 10 years. Our goal is to improve the lives of the people in Janakpuri and provide them with a comfortable life," Sood stated.

Satish Upadhayay, contesting from Malviya Nagar, criticised the state of the constituency, claiming that basic infrastructure was lacking.

"I want to thank the BJP leadership for choosing me. The situation in Malviya Nagar is dire – roads are in bad condition, there is no fresh water, and people are forced to drink contaminated water. Electricity bills are increasing, and parks and walking tracks are poorly maintained. This year, it is clear that BJP will win, and 'Kamal jarur khilega'," he said.

Upadhayay said that the BJP is working tirelessly to win the Delhi Assembly elections.

"Our workers are putting in a lot of effort. We will meet every resident of Delhi and show them the reality of the Assembly. We will free Delhi from a government that is involved in corruption," he added.

The BJP's first list of 29 candidates features prominent political figures like Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The party's announcement comes as the election date approaches, with political experts predicting a hotly contested fight.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.