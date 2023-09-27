Delhi court rejects interim bail plea of alleged Nasir gang member

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) In view of the serious allegations against him and finding out that there was no medical emergency in the family, a Delhi court has denied interim bail to Saddam Malik, an alleged member of the Nasir gang, and charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Malik, who was declared a proclaimed offender, was formally arrested in April 2021, and a pistol and five bullets were recovered from his possession.

A businessman and taxpayer with no prior criminal record, Malik was arrested by the Delhi Police's Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS).

The Crime Branch has arrested seven individuals in the case, while eight remain absconding.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, hearing the case, pointed out the seriousness of the charges against Malik and noted that the doctor's report indicated no medical emergency in the family.

The plea for two-month bail was filed based on the medical condition of Malik's wife, who was reportedly suffering from psychiatric ailments.

The court also considered a verified report from the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, which stated that Malik's wife had been discharged after treatment and was scheduled for a follow-up in two weeks.

The judge also said that Malik had three brothers who could take responsibility for the family.

The Investigating Officer filed a reply to the bail plea, describing the Nasir gang as one of the most notorious and active crime syndicates, expanding widely in different parts of Delhi. The IO highlighted the seriousness of the crimes committed by the gang, including firing in a courtroom during proceedings.

He stated that Malik was a childhood friend of gang leader Abdul Nasir and acted as a facilitator for the gang.

The interim bail application was strongly opposed, citing concerns that he might jump bail, influence or threaten witnesses, facilitate the absconding accused, and hamper the investigation.

Malik's counsel argued that his incarceration had taken a toll on his wife's mental health, and the completion of the trial would be lengthy.

