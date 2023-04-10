Delhi court allows CBI to interrogate liquor bizman in excise policy case

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz liquor businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, who was arrested in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Dhall is lodged in the Tihar Jail here in judicial custody.

The agency told CBI judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court that some new information has come out.

"...some fresh evidences have surfaced which require further examination of Dhall to unearth the conspiracy hatched between the accused in relation to the excise case," it said.

Judge Nagpal allowed the agency to quiz Dhall inside the jail and to record his statement any day this week.

The probe agency had examined Dhall in the case earlier also.

Dhall is the executive director of Brindco Sales Private Ltd and was arrested on March 1 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the excise case.

He was arrested by the ED three days after the CBI arrested Delhi's then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 26.

Dhall was placed under arrest after being questioned at length in connection with the case.

He is alleged of playing a main role in drafting the excise policy brought in by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. He is also a named accused in the CBI's First Information Report.

Brindco is a major importer and distributor of a variety of liquor brands and related beverages.

