Delhi CM working on nitty-gritty of Rs 2,500 per month scheme for women: Ashish Sood

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Delhi’s new Education, Home and Power Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday that the BJP government has started work on the scheme for giving Rs 2,500 per month to each city woman by discussing its nitty-gritty.



“Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is working with alacrity on the issue, and you will hear about the progress on this front soon,” Sood told IANS, dismissing allegations of AAP leader Atishi that the BJP government was dragging its feet on the promise.

“The BJP does not make false promises like the AAP. The formalities of the scheme are being discussed by the CM,” he said.

He also highlighted that the first Cabinet meeting of the government has moved forward on implementing the Ayushman Yojana and offering Rs 10 lakh free treatment to Delhiites. “We will fulfil each ‘Modi ki Guarantee’,” he said.

On the education front, Sood said there was a need to study the requirements of the department and move ahead.

“People have a lot of expectations from our government, but we also need to take stock of the situation before we begin to deliver,” he said.

In a video on Thursday, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the ruling BJP of not keeping its promise that the first Cabinet meeting of its new government would approve the scheme for giving Rs 2,500 per month to each woman in Delhi.

"All the women in Delhi were expecting the scheme to be passed in the first Cabinet meeting on Thursday evening. But on the first day of forming the government, the BJP has started breaking its promises,” she said.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had promised to approve the Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance for women in the first Cabinet meeting of the new BJP government.

“It is a matter of pain that a woman Chief Minister has broken a promise made to the city's women,” she said.

