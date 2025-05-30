Delhi CM slams previous AAP govt for corruption, showcases 100-day work

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Hitting out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for building 'Sheeshmahal' of corruption, Delhi Chief Minister on Friday vowed to serve people with full dedication and released a workbook on her government's performance in the first 100 days in office.

Addressing the media on the eve of a formal release of her Cabinet's 100-day report card at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, the CM said, "The previous government was focused on creating only 'naam' (hype), ours is a government aiming at 'kaam' (service)."

"The previous government was built on 10 years of corruption and splitting the booty, but our government is devoted to serving people," said CM Gupta, announcing plans of the ruling BJP to take the just-released workbook on her government's performance to all 70 Assembly constituencies.

She said, "The previous AAP government built a corruption-riddled 'Sheeshmahal' of crores of rupees, installed curtains and TVs worth lakhs of rupees and spent money earned through corruption on self-praise and publicity.”

Earlier, CM Gupta said, "The workbook released today is a key document on the crucial development journey of the capital."

"During the first 100 days have focused purely on public welfare and development," she said.

"At events planned in each Assembly and MCD ward, our leaders will present a report card on the work done in the past 100 days and share a blueprint for their future plans," said CM Gupta.

She also highlighted the gains of the "double engine" government in the city, benefiting from the support of the BJP-led government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Education Minister Ashish Sood said the Delhi government has taken concrete steps for skill development.

"The Directorate of Training and Technical Education is signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four companies, including Maruti and Suzuki Motorcycle, to train Delhi students in their labs," he said.

