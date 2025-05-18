Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails RSS for nation-building

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its role in nation building and described the organisation as a ‘living school of culture’.

Addressing the National Harmony Conference, organised on the occasion of the centenary year of the RSS under the aegis of Samajik Chetana Manch run by Bhagwan Parshuram Seva Sansthan, she said such events provide new energy to social cooperation, harmony and cultural self-confidence.

“The Sangh is not merely an organisation but a living school of culture, service and nation building - where the journey of nation building begins with character building,” she said in a post on social media platform X.

“Today I got the opportunity to participate in the National Harmony Conference… In this conference, important discussions were held on strengthening unity, dialogue and harmony among different sections of the society,” she said.

Earlier, supporting the policy of nation first, the Chief Minister welcomed the decision of city traders to boycott products and institutions from Turkey and Azerbaijan for the two countries’ support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

During a visit to the Azadpur Mandi in north Delhi, Chief Minister Gupta said, “I compliment the traders for the boycott. If any nation works against Bharat’s interest in any form, then Indian citizens will boycott it.”

“The decision reflects the traders’ patriotism,” she said.

Supporting the public outrage against countries supporting terror in India, she said, “There will be no ‘vyapar, varta or sambandh’ (trade, communication or relation with countries supporting terror.”

The Chief Minister also welcomed the decision by Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia to end their MoUs with Turkish educational institutions.

“There has to be a 100 per cent boycott of countries which are supporting terror in our country,” she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.