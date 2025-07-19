Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates her birthday with Divyang children

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Tears welled up in the eyes of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday when a group of specially-abled children affectionately said, “Didi, Tum Jiyo Hajaron Saal.” Overwhelmed with emotion, the Chief Minister embraced the children and showered them with love and blessings.

As soon as she reached the Jan Sewa Sadan, her office on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area, the specially-abled children surrounded her and joyfully sang “Happy Birthday to You, Didi.” It was an unforgettable moment for her. With eyes full of emotion, she softly replied, “Thank you, my dear children.”

Immersed in the affection and innocence of the children, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her birthday with them, cutting cake, feeding them lovingly, and embracing them with heartfelt warmth. A deeply special moment occurred when the children recited the Hanuman Chalisa aloud in front of her. The recital touched her deeply, and throughout the gathering, she continued to pour love upon the children.

The Chief Minister shared a meal with the children and spent time conversing warmly with them. Offering her heartfelt blessings, she said, “Since you have come to your Didi’s home, it is my duty to offer you a gift.”

She presented them with a special gift of Rs 1.11 lakh and prayed for their good health and bright future. Reassuring them, she said, “I am your Didi. Whatever needs to be done for you, I will do it wholeheartedly and with all my love.”

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta celebrated her 51st birthday in her native village, Nandgarh in Jind district, Haryana, receiving wishes from PM Modi and other leaders, highlighting her commitment to public service.

In an emotionally charged address, the Chief Minister shared stories from her early life, recounting the hurdles she faced during her political journey, especially resistance from her own family.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the event, along with members of the Gupta family and local residents. A large crowd gathered to welcome CM Gupta on her birthday, celebrating the rise of one of their own to the chief ministerial post.

