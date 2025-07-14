Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great ‘A must-watch for every child’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Even before the theatrical release on July 18th, Anupam Kher's "Tanvi The Great" has already created a massive buzz due to its early screenings.

Recently, a special premiere of the much-anticipated drama was held in Delhi, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in attendance. Appreciating the movie, all those present at the screening gave it a standing ovation.

After the CM watched "Tanvi The Great", she addressed the media calling the movie a must-watch for every child. The CM said, "I congratulate Anupam Kher for bringing this movie with a special theme for special children. Every moment of this movie was so heart-touching that I cannot describe it. The theme is so beautiful that today it is very important for every child of the country, and every child of the world, to watch this movie. On behalf of the Delhi government, we would like to show this movie to as many children as possible, which is an inspiration, which is heart-touching, which also has patriotism."

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who was also present at the screening wrote on social media, "Dear Anupam Kher. You stole our hearts with your film #TanviTheGreat .. I knew you would make a good film, but you have crossed into greatness. Bless you for the effort, for your heart, for your pride in our Armed Forces, for your deep deep understanding of your characters. And congratulations to Shubhangi Dutt for a sustained and wonderful performance."

Kher, along with writers Abhishek Dixit and Ankur Suman were also presented at the Delhi screening of "Tanvi The Great".

The project that marks the acting debut of Shubhangi Dutt, also has Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser playing crucial roles, along with Kher, and Iain Glen.

Backed by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, the movie has been distributed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.

