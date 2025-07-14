UK singer Rameet Sandhu speaks about challenges of adjusting rural lifestyle in Rannvijay Singha hosted show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon”

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) UK-born singer Rameet Sandhu is all set to make her reality TV debut with “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” a unique show hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

The series follows urban women as they adapt to rural life. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Sandhu opened up about the challenges she faced while adjusting to the new environment. When asked about the challenges, Rameet shared, “I don’t think exploring a rural life will be too tough. I really enjoy Indian food when I get the chance to eat it—but I don’t know how to cook yet. So, I’ll learn everything there. The food will be fresh, and that’s exciting.”

“We live in cities where everything moves so fast—constant noise, pollution, chaos. But in the village, I expect peace. And the most important thing for me is being able to connect and talk to the villagers. That human connection is what I’m really looking forward to.”

Revealing what made her say yes to the reality show, the singer mentioned, “Actually, this is my very first reality show. And Zeek is such a big name, so honestly, I couldn’t say no. The concept itself is so unique. I was born in the UK and currently live in Dubai—and now I’m heading to a village! That’s a major shift, a complete challenge for me. And I really enjoy taking on challenges in life.”

Rameet Sandhu also shared her thoughts on embracing a completely new lifestyle. Coming from the UK, she revealed that she’s put in a lot of effort to adjust to rural life, even going the extra mile to learn Hindi. “I’m heading into village life now,” she said, adding that all she needs is the audience’s love and support as she takes on this new challenge.

“Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” an upcoming rural adventure reality show, is produced by Banijay Asia in collaboration with Zee TV. The show is inspired by the hit Zee Marathi series “Jau Bai Gaavat.” The format will feature urban contestants stepping away from their usual comforts to take on the everyday challenges of village life.

