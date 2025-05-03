Delhi CM Gupta holds interactive meet with students, parents at Delhi Secretariat

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood held an interactive meeting with students and their parents from various schools at the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday.

The session is aimed to foster open dialogue between the government and citizens on pressing issues in the education sector.

Parents and students gathered to express their concerns regarding arbitrary fee hikes, private schools, and the need for participative decision-making.

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta attended the Accounting Standards Day celebrations at The Oberoi Hotel, hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), where she addressed finance professionals and highlighted the importance of ethical financial practices in both corporate and public governance.

The interactive meeting came days after the Delhi Cabinet approved the landmark Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 earlier on Tuesday.

The Bill is a key reform that aims to introduce accountability in fee determination and provide parents with a formal role in school governance.

Under the proposed legislation, every unaided private school in Delhi will be required to form a Fee Regulation Committee. This committee will comprise school management, teachers, and five parents, selected through a lottery system, with mandatory representation from SC/ST/Backward Classes and at least two women. No fee increase can be implemented without the committee's approval.

“Education is a Fundamental Right, and this Bill is a step towards protecting that right from commercial exploitation,” said Chief Minister Gupta while addressing the media. “For years, parents have been at the receiving end of unjustified fee hikes and threats of expulsion. This Bill gives them a voice, and power, to ensure fair treatment.”

