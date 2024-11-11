Delhi CM Atishi congratulates Justice Sanjiv Khanna on his swearing-in as CJI

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi extended warm greetings to Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday, following his swearing-in as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Taking to social media platform X, CM Atishi expressed her heartfelt wishes, acknowledging the significance of Justice Khanna’s appointment to the highest judicial body in the country.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Justice Sanjiv Khanna on his swearing-in as the Chief Justice of India,” she wrote in her post.

“Wishing him an impactful tenure and may his work further strengthen the foundations of our democracy, uphold equality, and protect the rights of every citizen of our nation,” she added.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in a swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As a Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been part of several landmark judgments on issues like Article 370, decriminalisation of adultery, the electoral bonds scheme, the EVM-VVPAT tally etc.

Before elevation to the Supreme Court, Justice Khanna served as a judge in the Delhi High Court till January 2019.

As a judge of the Delhi HC, he held the position of Chairman/Judge-in-charge, Delhi Judicial Academy, the Delhi International Arbitration Centre, and the District Court Mediation Centres.

Born in May 1960, he obtained his law degree from the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

He enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983 and primarily practiced taxation, arbitration, commercial law, environmental law, medical negligence law, and company law in the Delhi High Court.

He had a long tenure as the Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department.

In 2004, he was appointed as the Standing Counsel (Civil) for the Delhi government. He had also appeared and argued in a number of criminal cases at the Delhi High Court as an Additional Public Prosecutor and as an amicus curie (friend of the court).

