Delhi: CISF arrests man at IGI with pistol

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) A man was apprehended at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with a pistol by CISF official on Wednesday.

The CISF official said that the suspect was detained based on profiling near departure gate No. 5 of Terminal-3 at IGI Airport.

"The passenger, along with his baggage, was taken to the random checking point for a thorough inspection. During the x-ray screening of his baggage, an image of a pistol with a magazine was observed. Upon thorough examination of the bag, a homemade pistol along with two empty magazines was discovered," said the official.

The passenger was identified as Paramananda Das, who was traveling with his wife and child.

He was scheduled to board a flight bound for Singapore.

"Subsequently, the aforementioned passenger, along with the confiscated pistol and magazine, was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter," the official said.

