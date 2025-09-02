Delhi BJP slams Congress leader Pawan Khera over 'two votes'

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday stated that the revelation of Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera possessing two EPICs has shocked the people of the national capital.

He said the public is demanding that a case be filed against Khera for "violating" the Election Commission of India's rules and "attacking" the foundation of democracy by holding dual votes.

The Delhi BJP president said that Rahul Gandhi, who is spreading "confusion" across the country in the name of "vote theft", is maintaining silence even after Congress leader Pawan Khera has been "exposed" with two EPICs.

This silence clearly indicates that Rahul Gandhi is practising "double standards" in politics, he said.

Sachdeva stated that Rahul Gandhi, who claimed to drop a "hydrogen bomb" on the issue of vote theft, and Mallikarjun Kharge must respond.

While the law will certainly take its course against Khera, as the head of the Congress party, which is running a campaign against vote fraud, Kharge must respond to what organisational action will be taken against their own leader, who holds two EPICs, he said.

Sachdeva said, "The people of Delhi and the nation want Rahul Gandhi, who does not hesitate to accuse even the Election Commission, to immediately expel vote fraudster Pawan Khera from the Congress and set an example of ideal disciplinary action."

Earlier, BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the details of Khera's EPIC numbers on his X handle.

Malviya, in his post, said Khera holds two active EPIC numbers -- in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats, respectively. In Jangpura, his EPIC Number is XHC1992338, and the other EPIC is SJE0755967.

This comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of unleashing a "hydrogen bomb" soon to expose alleged "vote chori".

Attacking Rahul Gandhi on this revelation, the BJP leader said that the Congress leader screamed "Vote Chori" from the rooftops.

"But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India's voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson - who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis - holds two active EPIC numbers," Malviya said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.