Delhi: BJP legislative party meeting to be held on Feb 19; oath-taking ceremony next day

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed the legislative party meeting which was supposed to be held on Monday by two days and, as per the fresh schedule, the meeting is likely to be held on February 19 and the swearing in ceremony will take place the next day on February 20.

The legislative party earlier was expected to be held on Monday at 3 p.m. The name of the new Chief Minister of Delhi was to be finalised during the meeting.

However, according to sources, the meeting has now been scheduled for February 19.

Besides, there was also a buzz suggesting the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister could take place on February 19. But this programme has also now been postponed by a day.

According to sources, two national general secretaries of the BJP will take charge of the swearing-in programme on February 20.

BJP general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh have been made in-charge of the swearing-in programme.

Sources also submitted that all 48 newly elected BJP MLAs will select the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in the presence of the party's central observers. The legislative party leader will eventually take oath as the next Chief Minister of Delhi.

To finalise the name of the new Chief Minister, the BJP is expected to soon appoint central observers, who will announce the name of a CM after seeking the opinions of the MLAs.

Currently, in the race for the chief ministerial position, the names of MLA from New Delhi seat Pravesh Verma, former Delhi BJP President Vijender Gupta, Rekha Gupta and Satish Upadhyay are being said to be at the forefront.

By winning 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has ousted Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power.

In the February 5 Assembly polls, the AAP could bag only 22 seats in the Assembly elections. And similar to last time, the Congress had a disappointing outing as it drew a duck again.

Many tall leaders of AAP, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost the elections, while Caretaker CM Atishi was successful in retaining her seat.

