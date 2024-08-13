Delhi BJP chief slams AAP, demands Kejriwal's resignation ahead of I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its decision to organise a 'Padayatra' starting August 14, and questioned why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not resigned yet.

Sachdeva also labelled AAP as "shameless" as he accused the party of failing to recognise its wrongdoings.

"It is unfortunate for Delhi that the AAP government with its Naxal mindset is trying to create conflict over every national festival," Sachdeva said.

He also criticised AAP for its actions during significant national events, saying, "On January 26, their Chief Minister staged a protest. The Chief Minister should hoist the Tricolour on August 15 but he is in jail. Instead of some other minister hoisting the flag, it would be better if the Chief Minister resigns."

The Delhi BJP chief also questioned why AAP, despite having 60 MLAs, has not selected a new Chief Minister.

"The Chief Minister can write a letter from jail; can't he file his resignation from prison? He should resign and ask his party to select a new Chief Minister who can hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day," Sachdeva said, suggesting that the party's actions are intended to stir conflict and highlight what he described as "Naxal mindset".

On Manish Sisodia's announcement of a 'Padayatra', Sachdeva accused AAP of remaining unapologetic about their alleged wrongdoings.

"They are shameless. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia committed a Rs 100 crore fraud," he claimed.

Sachdeva also demanded Sisodia to provide answers during his 'Padayatra' on several issues, including the increase in liquor commission from 2 per cent to 12 per cent and the "opening of liquor shops in every lane of the national capital".

"Will Manish Sisodia, who is out on bail, answer why liquor shops were opened in every lane? Will he answer how he is out of jail on a Rs 10 lakh bond and how he has to mark his attendance every week at the police station? Will he answer how he changed his paths from education to liquor," the BJP leader questioned.

Sachdeva also slammed the state of public services in Delhi, including high power bills and recent incidents of waterlogging leading to fatalities.

"People are getting high electricity bills in Delhi, ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000. In the last 22 days, around 40 people have died due to drowning and electrocution caused by waterlogging. Will he (Sisodia) answer how," Sachdeva asked.

He concluded by reminding Sisodia that being out on bail does not mean being acquitted, saying, "The punishment is still awaited because you have committed a crime."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.