Delhi BJP chief says attacker 'grabbed' CM Gupta's hand, pulled her 

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's condition is stable, but she is in shock following the attack on her during the 'Jan Sunvai' at her official residence in Civil Lines.

He condemned the act and said that such attacks should not take place in a democracy.

The state BJP chief also mentioned that the attacker tried to grab CM Gupta's hand and then attacked her.

Speaking to the reporters outside the Chief Minister's residence, Sachdeva said, "During the public hearing, the Chief Minister was interacting closely with the people when suddenly a man approached her with some papers, grabbed her hand and tried to pull her because of which, I think that the CM hit her head at maybe a table or a chair."

"The attacker was immediately caught by the people present. Police are investigating the matter to identify the man and his intentions," he said.

"The Chief Minister is stable but in shock. She is a strong woman, and her commitment to Delhi is unaffected. As soon as she feels fine, she will surely come in front of the Delhiites again. She works for 18 hours for Delhi and is a very strong woman; she will soon be back," he added.

He dismissed the reports of the Chief Minister being hit by a stone and being slapped.

Meanwhile, the man who attacked Chief Minister Gupta has been identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot, sources said.

The Delhi Police have contacted their counterparts in Gujarat regarding the same, the sources added.

The sources also said that 41-year-old Rajesh told the police that he hails from Rajkot.

The police are interrogating the man to ascertain the cause of the attack.

Official confirmation on the attack and the attacker is awaited.

This incident is being viewed as a significant lapse in her security. Additionally, the Delhi Police will conduct an internal inquiry regarding how the incident occurred despite so much security.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.