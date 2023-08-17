Delhi assembly unnecessarily indulging in Manipur crisis, says BJP MLA

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) BJP MLA Abhay Verma on Thursday criticised the special session of Delhi assembly, stating that while it should focus on issues of Delhi, it is unnecessarily indulging in Manipur crisis.

Verma, along with three other BJP MLAs -- O P Sharma, Anil Bajpai, and Jitender Mahajan -- was marshalled out of the assembly when they opposed the discussion on the Manipur crisis.

Verma said that according to Rule 50, BJP wants to discuss Naresh Blyan and Sheesh Mahal issues but AAP and Chief Minister wants to discuss Manipur while ignoring Delhi’s problems.

“We highlighted issues like the condition Delhi roads, pollution in the Yamuna River, and rising air pollution however we were marshalled out,” Verma said.

Later, all BJP MLAs sat on a protest outside the CM’s office at Delhi assembly.

Vijender Gupta said that he along with the Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, walked out in support of BJP MLAs.

Earlier in the day, the assembly session was extended for a day.

At the request of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birlan extended the special session of the Delhi Assembly by a day.

Now, the special session of the Delhi Assembly will continue until Friday, August 18.

