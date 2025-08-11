Delhi Assembly to host Speakers’ Conference on Aug 24-25: Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Discussions on the role of pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly leaders in the freedom struggle, social reforms and Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with transparency will top the agenda at the All-India Speakers’ Conference at the Delhi Assembly on August 24-25, an official said on Monday.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the event, to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will feature an exhibition, discussion and screening of a specially commissioned documentary celebrating Vitthalbhai Patel’s role in the making of the Constitution and parliamentary institutions, his life, parliamentary contributions, and role in India’s freedom movement.

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly stands as the first Parliament in the country from where revolutionaries and national leaders raised the call for freedom that spread across India,” he said.

The thematic sessions will include: The role of pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly leaders in the freedom struggle and social reforms; Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with transparency, accountability, and trust in governments; and India as the Mother of Democracy.

The Speaker stated that 32 Speakers and Deputy Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies, and Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of State Legislative Councils from across the nation, have confirmed their participation.

He said key speakers at the conference will include: Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism; Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh will also participate, said Gupta.

A total of 125 Liaison Officers from the Delhi Government have been assigned duties as Protocol Officers to look after State Guests.

Furthermore, the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of various State Legislative Assemblies shall be accorded the status of State Guests during the conference, Gupta informed.

The inaugural session of the conference will be held on August 24, will also witness the release of a commemorative postage stamp by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Heritage and Development” (Virasat se Vikas ki Ore), Gupta reaffirmed that the Delhi Legislative Assembly is committed to preserving its glorious history while embracing innovation and progress. This vision is reflected in the adoption of a paperless working system, harnessing of solar power, and inclusion of future-oriented themes such as Artificial Intelligence in the conference’s deliberations, he said.

The Speaker underscored the Assembly’s unique historical position, recalling how this building — constructed in 1912 after Delhi became the capital in 1911 — witnessed the earliest legislative debates on education for all, the abolition of exploitative labour contracts, and women’s suffrage.

It was here that leaders such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, and Gopal Krishna Gokhale used the legislative forum to challenge colonial policies. It was also here that opposition to the Rowlatt Act ignited the Non-Cooperation Movement, revealing the oppressive nature of British rule, he said.

