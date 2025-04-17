Delhi Assembly to go paperless from Monsoon Session in July: Speaker

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday announced that the Monsoon Session scheduled to be held in July will be conducted in a completely paperless mode.

The adoption of a paperless legislative process will become possible through the implementation of cutting-edge software and mobile applications developed under the National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) initiative, he said at the conclusion of his three-day study tour to Bhubaneswar.

Gupta visited the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Thursday with a delegation from the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The delegation studied the software, gadgets, and apps being developed under the NEVA project.

They met Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi before sharing detailed information regarding the implementation of the NEVA project.

“Odisha is the latest state to join the NEVA ecosystem, and the technology adopted here is both advanced and efficient,” said Gupta.

“Odisha has learned from the experiences of other states and has implemented an excellent model. We aim to study their practices closely and further refine and adapt them for Delhi,” he said.

The Delhi delegation examined various NEVA components such as apps, dashboards, and war rooms, gaining a first-hand understanding of how technology can enhance legislative transparency and streamline proceedings.

The team also visited service centres to observe how digital tools are facilitating smooth legislative operations.

Speaker Gupta added that the Delhi Assembly intended to adopt elements of Odisha’s NEVA model and planned to invite Odisha’s technical experts to share their knowledge.

“Our vision is to position the Delhi Legislative Assembly as a leader in technological innovation, serving as a model for other states to follow,” he said.

Reaffirming his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Application’ initiative, Gupta stated: “Delhi Assembly is committed to playing a leading role in this digital transformation. The shift to e-Vidhan will not only enhance operational efficiency but also promote environmental sustainability. It will bring greater speed and transparency to legislative processes.”

