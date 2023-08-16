Delhi Assembly commences 2-day session

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly started on Wednesday following the implementation of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023, which addresses the control of services in the national capital.

The Assembly began by honoring the memory of those who lost their lives in the ethnic violence in Manipur and communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

Additionally, they offered prayers for peace in the troubled northeastern state.

The session also paid a tribute to the victims of the Balasore train accident, the five soldiers who fell victim to a terror attack in Poonch, the security personnel who lost their lives in Chhattisgarh, the casualties and property damage caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The session is anticipated to become stormy following the presentation of the Delhi Services Bill.

