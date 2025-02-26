Delhi airport to temporarily close Terminal 2 for refurbishment, operations shift to T1

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has announced that Terminal 2 (T2) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be temporarily closed for four to five months starting from April. This closure is part of a major refurbishment project aimed at modernising the terminal to meet the growing demands of domestic air travel.

Built over 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the T2 will undergo a significant upgrade, led by DIAL. The refurbishment will include the installation of India’s first autonomous docking aerobridges, the addition of modern ceilings with skylights, advanced flooring, and improved road connectivity. The aim of these improvements is to enhance the passenger experience and ensure that T2 remains a world-class facility capable of handling increasing traffic. The terminal is expected to reach full capacity by FY 2025-26.

During the closure of T2, flight operations will be shifted to Terminal 1 (T1), which is undergoing its own restoration work. The T1 restoration project is nearing completion, with the terminal expected to reopen by March 15, 2025, after receiving the necessary approvals. T1’s 40 million passenger capacity will be extended to accommodate the 15 million more passengers typically served by T2 during this period.

The modernisation project at the IGIA also involves the upgradation of one of the airport’s runways, which will be temporarily shut down for improvements, say officials. The runway upgrade will include the installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS), making the runway CAT III B compliant. "This will enable flight operations to continue during low-visibility conditions, such as the foggy winter months, which are common in Delhi," say officials.

As part of the airport's strategy to address rising passenger traffic, a section of Terminal 3 (T3) currently used for domestic operations will be converted into an international terminal, according to information.

Currently, T1 has a capacity of 40 million passengers annually, T2 handles 15 million, and T3 serves both domestic and international traffic. T3, originally designed for 34 million international passengers, now handles about 45 million, exceeding its intended capacity.

