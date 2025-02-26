Caste calculus dominates BJP’s ministerial picks in run-up to Bihar polls

Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) The caste calculus has dominated the BJP’s ministerial picks in Bihar following Cabinet expansion by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday.

However, the inclusion of seven new ministers from diverse communities strengthens the party’s outreach across different voter bases.

One key highlight is Krishna Kumar Mantu, the MLA from Amanour, who belongs to the Kurmi caste and who has been made a minister from the BJP quota. Mantu has been active in politics since his student days and has a strong grassroots presence.

His family also has a solid political background, with his wife, Savita Devi, serving as block Pramukh (Head) for four consecutive terms. Mantu, considered close to Chhapra MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, won the Assembly seat for the second time in 2020 by defeating RJD’s Sunil Kumar.

Vijay Kumar Mandal represents the Sikti Assembly constituency in Araria (Seemanchal), and belongs to the Kewat caste (Extremely Backward Class):

He is a five-time MLA and former state minister. His political career started in 1995 with Anand Mohan’s Bihar People's Party (BPP), where he was the only successful candidate. Later, he joined RJD. He was denied a ticket by RJD in 2000 but he contested as an independent and won the poll. He was later brought back into RJD as a state minister. He lost in 2005 but won the 2009 by-election on an LJP ticket.

His inclusion in the Cabinet is seen as an attempt to woo Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), particularly the Kewat caste, in the politically crucial Seemanchal region.

Raju Kumar Singh, a MLA from Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur district, represents the Rajput caste:

He is a four-time MLA and influential industrialist in Northern Bihar. His political journey began with LJP in 2005 when he won from Sahebganj. He switched to JD-U in the October 2009 by-elections and won again. He retained his seat in 2010 as a JDU candidate. He joined the BJP in 2015 but lost the election. In 2020, he won a VIP ticket but later returned to BJP in 2022.

His induction into the Cabinet strengthens the Rajput vote bank in north Bihar.

Sanjay Saraogi, an MLA from the Darbhanga City Assembly constituency, belongs to the Marwari community:

Saraogi is a five-time MLA from Darbhanga City, known for his strong electoral base. He began his political career with ABVP and later became a ward councillor in 2003. He was elected MLA in 2005, 2005 by-poll, 2010, 2015, and 2020.

His appointment would help the BJP to consolidate support among the Marwari business community, a significant economic force in Bihar.

Jivesh Kumar represents the Jale Assembly constituency and belongs to Bhumihar caste:

The two-time MLA, Kumar was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2020. He started his political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from 1991 to 1998 and became an active BJP member in 2002. In the 2020 elections, he won by a massive margin of 21,796 votes.

He previously served as Minister of Labour Resources and Minister of Science & Technology in the Bihar government. His inclusion ensures Bhumihar representation in the Cabinet, a community with significant political influence in Bihar.

Sunil Kumar represents Bihar Sharif, and belongs to Kushwaha (Koeri) caste:

He is a four-time MLA and an influential leader in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda district. Kumar initially in JDU, won elections in 2005 and 2010 but switched to BJP in 2013 after JDU broke its alliance with BJP. He won as a BJP candidate in 2015 and 2020.

He is a doctor and a successful filmmaker. He holds an MBBS degree and worked as a doctor before entering politics in 1995. His presence in the Cabinet strengthens BJP’s appeal among the Kushwaha (Koeri) community, a crucial OBC vote bank.

Motilal Prasad represents the Riga assembly constituency in Sitamarhi district as an MLA belonging to Vaishya Community:

He is a two-time MLA from this constituency. He was first elected in 2010, but lost in 2015, and again comeback in 2020. He belongs to the Vaishya (trader) community, which has a significant voter base in Riga. His induction aims to consolidate Vaishya (business) community support for BJP.

With this expansion, the BJP now holds the highest number of ministerial positions (22) in the Bihar Cabinet, further solidifying its influence in the state government.

The cabinet expansion not only boosts BJP’s caste and regional balance but also strengthens its influence in Seemanchal, North Bihar, and urban business communities ahead of the elections.

