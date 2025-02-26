‘How can my 'dad' be racist?’: Drogba jumps to Mourinho’s defence amidst allegations by Turkish club

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Legendary striker Didier Drogba, best known for his time with English football club Chelsea, has spoken in support of his former manager Jose Mourinho after the Fenerbahce head coach was accused of making racist comments by Galatasaray. The derby between arch-rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce took place on Monday, and the former accused the Portuguese head coach of making racist comments after he claimed that the match would have been a 'disaster' had a Turkish referee been officiating the game.

Drogba, who was at Galatasaray in 2013 and 2014, has previously worked with Mourinho during two spells with Chelsea and even joked on social media by saying, 'How can my dad be racist,' further showcasing the special relationship between the two.

"Dear @GalatasaraySK, You know how proud I was to wear the yellow and red jersey and my love for the most decorated club in Turkey!! We all know how passionate and heated rivalries can be, and I’ve been lucky enough to experience it.

"I've seen the recent comments about Jose Mourinho. Trust me when I tell you I have known Jose for 25 years, and he is not a racist and history (past and recent) is there to prove it. Let’s focus on our games, support our brilliant lions, and let’s win the league to get close to our 5 (stars). How can my “Dad” be a racist? Come on, guys," read the post by Drogba on X.

Mourinho has made his dislike of the standards of officiating in the country very public since he came to Turkey at the beginning of the current season. His club also backed Mourinho’s comments by releasing a statement and labelling Galatasray’s allegations as a ‘malicious approach’.

"Trying to portray this statement as a racist statement is a completely malicious approach. We inform the public that we will use our legal rights regarding this incompetent slander, which is thrown in order to take the rivalry off the field, change and manipulate the agenda,” said the statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.