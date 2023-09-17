Delhi: 2 arrested for stealing Insas rifle from Nagaland Armed Police post

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing an Insas rifle of Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) Battalion from a sentry post on Delhi's DDU Marg, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Vikas (25), a resident of Nepal and working as a rickshaw puller in Kamla market area and Kabir (21), a resident of the cluster area in Kamla market.

According to the police, on Wednesday, an Assistant Commandant of the Third NAP battalion reported that a service Insas rifle 5.56 (Indian Small Arms System) with 20 live rounds and a mobile phone had been stolen from the sentry post at MS Flat, DDU Marg.

During the investigation, the police team assigned to crack the case reviewed a large number of CCTV footage.

After extensive analysis of the footage, they identified two persons who were seen stealing the weapon and escaping from the scene on a cycle rickshaw.

"The team initiated a search for the suspicious e-cycle rickshaw, and after concerted efforts throughout the day and night, they successfully located the e-cycle rickshaw early in the morning on Friday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

"After thorough investigation, it was determined that the rickshaw belonged to a resident of Nepal. Furthermore, a special wing of the police traced the rickshaw puller as Vikas. Subsequently, with the help of some other rickshaw pullers' identification, Vikas was apprehended," said the DCP.

"On his instance, his associate Kabir was also apprehended from his home, and the stolen Insas rifle along with 20 rounds were recovered from their possession," said the DCP.

"Both suspects are drug addicts, and they resorted to committing small thefts to fulfil their drug-related needs. They do not have a previous criminal record," the DCP added.

