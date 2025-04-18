Delhi: 17-year-old boy stabbed to death, police launch probe

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) A 17-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death in J-Block of New Seelampur in North East Delhi, said officials on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Kunal, son of Rajveer and a resident of the same area, was attacked around 7.38 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police officials, information about the stabbing incident was received at PS Seelampur soon after. Kunal was immediately rushed to JPC Hospital for medical treatment. However, despite the best efforts of doctors, he succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment.

Following the incident, the crime team was dispatched to the spot to conduct a thorough investigation. A case has been registered at Seelampur Police Station, and multiple police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the assailant(s).

Senior officers are supervising the probe, and officials assured that the investigation is being conducted on a priority basis.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be established, and police are examining CCTV footage and questioning potential witnesses to get leads in the case.

Residents of New Seelampur have expressed concern over the safety in the area and have urged law enforcement agencies to take swift and strict action.

The investigation into Kunal’s murder is underway, further details are awaited.

In light of recent criminal incidents and to strengthen security in the national capital, Delhi Police have intensified its general patrolling efforts across the city. A city-wide night patrolling drive is being carried out from 11.00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. in various areas, including Defence Colony. As part of this operation, barricades were set up and checks were conducted on suspicious vehicles.

Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Jain said, "The general patrolling campaign is part of our regular drill. We also conducted a general patrolling campaign in March, and this one is for the month of April. During this general patrolling campaign, officers of all ranks, whether constables, inspectors, ACPs, DCPs, even Special CPs and the Commissioner of Police himself, participate and conduct checks on the roads."

