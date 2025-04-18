Preity Zinta: I’m definitely missing home

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta, who is currently away from her home due to the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared an adorable picture posing with her twins, Jai and Gia, as she said that she is missing home.

Preity took to Instagram, where she is seen holding her children. Both Gia and Jai are kissing her cheeks, and their faces are covered with red heart emojis. Meanwhile, the actress is flashing a toothy smile.

“Home is where the heart is, & right now, I’m definitely missing home! Counting the days before I see them,” Preity wrote as the caption.

It was in 2016 when Preity got married to Gene. The two then welcomed twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia, via surrogacy in 2021.

On April 17, Preity reminisced about her first encounter with Yuzvendra Chahal when he was just an emerging U-19 cricketer. She shared a touching message for spinner Chahal after his standout performance in the IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zinta shared a series of their photos and captioned them,

“How it started vs. how it’s going. I met Yuzi during the Kings Cup in 2009 in Chandigarh. I was new to cricket; & he was a young, under-19 cricketer.”

“Over the years I saw him flourish and become a force to reckon with in the cricket world. I loved his competitive attitude and always wanted him on our team, but somehow the stars never aligned … until now!”

She said that their “last game was a great example of why I was such a fan of Yuzi over the years and how, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. I’m so happy to finally have you back where you belong @yuzi_chahal23. Always want to see you smiling and shining, Ting.”

Work-wise, Preity will be making her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi's “Lahore 1947.” Touted to be a period drama, the project features Sunny Deol as the protagonist.

