Delegation meets jailed Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka, holds talks with Lankan counterparts

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) A five-member delegation of fishermen leaders from Tamil Nadu, led by V.P. Jesuraja, visited Sri Lanka and met with 50 Indian fishermen currently imprisoned in Vavuniya jail.

The visit was made possible after the delegation submitted a formal request to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, seeking permission to meet their incarcerated colleagues in person.

The Tamil Nadu delegation expressed solidarity with the jailed fishermen and conveyed moral support on behalf of the fishing community back home. They also engaged in a crucial round of talks with Sri Lankan fishermen leaders from the Northern Province on Thursday, marking a significant step toward resolving long-standing tensions.

The discussions between the two sides lasted over an hour and focused on the challenges faced by fishermen on both sides of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

This is the first time such a meeting has taken place since 2016, when the late Union Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, facilitated a similar dialogue.

Sources said that a key concern raised was the repeated arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of poaching. In response, Sri Lankan fishermen leaders said that Tamil Nadu fishermen’s use of banned fishing nets has led to the degradation of marine ecosystems and damaged natural resources.

The Sri Lankan side also clarified that the deployment of naval surveillance along the IMBL was initiated only after local fishermen leaders raised concerns about Indian boats entering their waters.

They argued that the continuous intrusion deprives local Sri Lankan fishermen of their livelihood.

Sri Lankan leaders urged Tamil Nadu fishermen to refrain from crossing the IMBL and emphasised the importance of respecting maritime boundaries.

The issue of Katchatheevu, the disputed islet located near the maritime border, was also brought up during the meeting. However, Tamil Nadu fishermen leaders made it clear that they did not want to engage in political debates about whether the islet should be retrieved by India. Instead, they emphasised the historical and traditional fishing rights in the region, arguing that fish are available in abundance only in that area.

“Our request is not political. We have been fishing in the Katchatheevu area for generations. We are simply seeking permission to continue our livelihood,” one of the fishermen leaders stated.

They also appealed to their Sri Lankan counterparts not to politicise the issue.

Both sides agreed on the need for their respective governments to organise a bilateral meeting aimed at resolving the crisis and protecting the interests of the fishermen communities in both nations.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to visit Sri Lanka soon, the Tamil Nadu fishermen leaders expressed hope that he would take up the matter with the Sri Lankan President and government officials to find a permanent and peaceful solution.

The delegation extended gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for facilitating their travel to Sri Lanka and for arranging the visit to the jailed fishermen.

Delegation leader V.P. Jesuraja described the dialogue as a “good beginning” and expressed optimism that the issue could be resolved in the near future.

The delegation is expected to return to Tamil Nadu by March 31 or April 1. They are also hopeful of meeting Prime Minister Modi during his scheduled visit to Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu on April 6, where he will inaugurate the new Pamban rail bridge.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.