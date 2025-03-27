Over 42,800 food processing units registered under Centre's incentive schemes: Minister

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) As many as 42,801 food processing industries have been registered in the country to promote and ensure overall development of the sector under various schemes of the government, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has been incentivising setting up infrastructure through its Central Sector schemes, namely the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) Scheme, the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) and the Centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme across the country, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The schemes, intended to develop value-added products that lead to higher prices of agricultural and horticultural products and enhance the income of the farmers in the country, aim to promote preservation and processing of food products and modernisation/ capacity enhancement of food processing units and the Ministry extends financial support to prospective entrepreneurs for setting up of different kinds of food processing units, the minister said.

Under the PMKSY, credit linked financial assistance is provided in the form of capital subsidy to entrepreneurs for setting up food processing industries with a total outlay of Rs 5,520 crore for the 15th Finance Commission cycle.

Under the PMFME scheme, financial, technical and business support is provided for setting up or upgrading micro food processing enterprises. The scheme is operational for a period of up to 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.

The PLISFPI is intended to support the creation of global food manufacturing champions and support Indian brands of food products in international market. The scheme is operational for a period from 2021-22 to 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore.

Grants up to 50 per cent for branding and marketing support to groups of farmers' production organisations and self-help groups/cooperatives are available under the related component of the PMFME Scheme.

In order to promote local industries, the One District One Product (ODOP) approach under the PMFME Scheme has been adopted to reap the benefit of scale in terms of procurement of inputs, availing common services and marketing of products. It provides the framework for value chain development and alignment of support infrastructure. The ODOPs are identified by states and UTs based on the agriculture production, raw material availability and perishability of the product.

The MoFPI has identified 40 clusters for 10 fruits in 15 states, 97 clusters for 11 vegetables in 25 states and 1 cluster in 1 state for marine under the scheme for Operation Greens under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana for better availability of raw material to food processing industries, the minister added.

