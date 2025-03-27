MCA welcomes South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas as he visits Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) The Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas, visited the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, where he was warmly welcomed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik, who presented him with a memento.

On this occasion, Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, was also presented with a memento by the MCA. MCA office bearers and Apex Council Members were also present on the occasion.

As part of the visit, Peter Malinauskas participated in a friendly exhibition game of cricket alongside MCA officials and underprivileged children. Former MCA President Ashish Shelar also joined in, adding to the spirit of enthusiasm.

Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas, along with a delegation of state officials, is on an official tour of India and has previously visited Ahmedabad too. The visit is to promote the state of South Australia among corporate entities in India for business and education programs.

The MCA has recently organised the golden jubilee celebrations of the construction of the iconic Wankhede Stadium, which hosted the final of the 2011 World Cup, which was won by hosts India.

The MCA hosted a series of spectacular events to mark the stadium’s golden jubilee. These included the felicitation of captains of Mumbai’s men’s and women’s teams, members of the Mumbai team who played the first-ever first-class match at Wankhede Stadium in 1974, former Elected Managing Committee members, and the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.