Defence Ministry to launch tree plantation drive on Independence Day

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence on Sunday announced the launch of a massive tree plantation drive across the country on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day ceremony on August 15.

Over 15 lakh saplings will be planted by the ministry.

“The plantation drive is a part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A tree in the name of mother) campaign, and will be conducted through the three Services, and associated organisations such as DRDO, Defence PSUs, CGDA, NCC, Sainik Schools, Ordnance factories,” the Ministry of Defence said.

As part of the same campaign, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) also organised a plantation drive in the national capital on Saturday.

About 1,11,111 saplings were planted in various parks and green belts of Delhi. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also participated in the drive and planted a sapling in honour of his mother at the ecological site along the River Yamuna in New Delhi.

The Vice President also appealed to people to make the campaign a success to protect the environment.

In addition, he urged every Member of Parliament to also plant at least 200 trees, as their contribution to protect nature.

The campaign was launched on June 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day. He also urged everyone in India and across the globe to plant a tree as a tribute to the mothers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also participated in the campaign and planted the tree in memory of his mother. He called upon the people to join the campaign to protect nature and contribute actively to making the movement for environmental protection more effective and dynamic.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.