Deeply shocked by threats to Rahul Gandhi, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said that he was "deeply shocked" by media reports of two BJP leaders threatening Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The CM on Wednesday said the charisma and growing popularity of Rahul Gandhi was the reason behind such threats.

CM Stalin in a post on social media platform X said, “Deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader’s threat that @RahulGandhi ‘will meet the same fate as his grandmother,’ and a Shinde Sena MLA’s bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats."

He said the Congress leader's growing support has unsettled many. "My brother Rahul Gandhi’s charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation."

Calling upon the Centre to act swiftly, CM Stalin said further in the post, "The Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy.

It may be recalled that Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Gaikwad had on Monday announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who will "chop off" the tongue of Rahul Gandhi. Gaikwad issued a bounty on Rahul Gandhi‘s statements in the United States during his tour.

BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah, on September 11 reportedly issued an assassination threat against Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP leader publicly said, “You better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother.” The leader mentioned former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

The Congress party is an alliance partner of DMK in the INDIA bloc and CM Stalin is aid to be personally close to Rahul Gandhi. The DMK had allocated eight Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in the 2024 general elections which won all.

This has helped Congress increase its tally at the national level and Rahul Gandhi had publicly acknowledged the support of the DMK.

