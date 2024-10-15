Deepika Singh gives a chance to trollers to troll her

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Popular television actress Deepika Singh, who has been brutally trolled on social media, has finally clapped back at haters and said that this time she is giving a chance to them to “deflate” her by posting an impromptu, unclean dancing video.

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her dancing on the song “Aiyo Rama” by Falguni Pathak. The actress said it was an “unpolished, impromptu, not practice and unclean” video.

The actress wrote: “Haters gonna hate, but I’m gonna troll. And here’s I’m giving you a chance to deflate me, by posting this unpolished, not practised, impromptu, unclean dancing video.”

She said that she does not want trollers but at the same time wants to keep sharing tidbits about her life on the photo-sharing application.

“No, I don’t want trollers but I want to be active on the gram with my busy schedule. Yes, I can do better but to do better we need practice for practice we need time and I only got this much time. Now go ahead and say that I do this intentionally , doesn’t matter.”

The actress made a point by using hashtags such as “#trollers #straighttalk #ilovemyself #deepikasingh.”

Deepika, who is known for her work in shows like 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and her latest, 'Mangal Lakshmi', in May told IANS about how she feels about getting trolled and all the criticism coming her way.

“It doesn’t affect me at all. I accept it very gracefully because of the people I am surrounded by, like my parents, husband, and my Odissi dance teachers. Staying with them, I have learned about grace and how to accept life and situations because you can’t escape from it no matter how much success is there,” Deepika told IANS.

The actress had gone on to say that she feels she is doing good when she's trolled for no reason.

Deepika is currently seen on the show “Mangal Lakshmi”, which airs on Colors.

