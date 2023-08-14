Decomposed body of mother-daughter duo found in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 14 (IANS) The police on Monday recovered the bodies of a mother-daughter duo from Assam’s Kamrup district.

The bodies were found in a semi-decomposed state, indicating that they might have been killed or died at least a day earlier.

According to sources, the locals discovered the bodies at Rangia town in Kamrup district and informed the police following which a team was rushed to the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Kanika Agarwala and Pinu Agarwala. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Kamrup Superintendent of Police Hitesh Roy told IANS, “The police have launched a probe after sending the bodies for autopsy. I cannot say anything more at the moment.”

