Two leopards caught in UP’s Bijnor forest

Bijnor (UP), Aug 14 (IANS) Forest teams have captured two leopards from the forest area in Bijnor on Monday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anil Kumar said that one of the leopards had entered the Dhampur village on Sunday night in search of a prey.

He said that seeing the leopard, the local people became panicky and informed the forest officials.

The forest team reached the village and after about four hours, managed to tranquilize the big cat and rescued it.

The second leopard got caught in a trap installed in Mehsanpur village in the field of one Saheb Singh.

The DFO said that the leopards are male and about eight years old.

He said that that after proper medical examination, a decision would be taken about further action.

