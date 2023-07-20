Decomposed body of man found inside house in Delhi

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The decomposed body of a 35-year-old man was found inside a flat in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on Thursday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Varun Prakash Singh, a resident of Panchvati Apartment in Mehrauli.

A neighbour informed the police after a foul smell emanated from the house.

A senior police officer said that it was learnt that Singh was alone as the house was locked from inside.

"It doesn't look to be a murder as of now, however, action under 174 CrPC is being taken. Any further action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report," the police officer added.

