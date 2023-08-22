Dead body found in South Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Delhi Police has recovered a body of a man in south Delhi's Lodgi Colony area on Tuesday morning, an official said.

According to police, on Tuesday at around 6.30 a.m, information was received at Lodhi Colony police station regarding a body lying on footpath near Khanna Market following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The dead body was identified as Shiva, a resident of Mehar Chand Market, Lodhi Colony,” said a senior police official.

"The crime team was called at spot. The deceased is having injury on hand, leg and back side of head. Dead body has been preserved in mortuary and post mortem will be conducted," said the official.

“The deceased was a drug addict and was registered as ‘Bad Character’ in Police station Lodhi Colony having total eight involvement,” the official said.

