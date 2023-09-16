DCW issues notices to Delhi, Centre over non-availability of sex reassignment surgery

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to the government in the national capital, the Centre and the city-based RML Hospital over the non-availability of free sex reassignment surgery (SRS).

In a statement issued on Saturday, the DCW said that they had received a complaint from a transwoman regarding non availability of SRS at the RML Hospital.

“The complainant had submitted that she approached the RML hospital for free SRS. She said that even though free SRS has started in government hospitals, however, she is not able to get her surgery conducted in the hospital,” it stated.

“Further, in November 2022, DGHS, Delhi had issued a circular which directed all government hospitals having a ‘Burn and Plastic Ward’ along with facilities of plastic surgeons to provide free SRS after the DCW had raised the issue with the department."

While issuing the notices, the DCW also asked the hospital to state the reasons for not performing the SRS of the complainant along with details of steps taken to carry out the same.

A DCW official further said the Commission has also the state and union governments to provide the number of SRS performed by government hospitals in Delhi since 2022, as well details of steps taken to ensure the free surgeries.

“We have received a complaint regarding non-availability of SRS in a prominent hospital. The facility of free SRS should be available at all the government hospitals,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

“After the efforts of DCW, Delhi Government had instructed all the Delhi Government hospitals to provide free SRS. I have issued notice to the hospital and the health departments. We will make sure transgenders will be able to get the benefit of free SRS in all the government hospitals."

