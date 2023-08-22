DCW issues notice to SHO over woman's murder in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sarai Rohilla police station after it had received a complaint regarding the alleged murder of a 42-year-old woman by her live-in partner.

A senior DCW official said that the complainant has informed that her family lived in Paharganj, Delhi and her father had died in 2011.

“In February 2023, the complainant got married and after that her mother sold off her house and started living in a rented flat in Shastri Nagar. She has stated that one person named Deepak was known to her mother and he

used to come to her mother's home for the past 3-4 years,” said the official.

She further told the DCW official that Deepak used to torture her mother.

“She has alleged that on August 7 when she went to her mother's house, the accused quarrelled with her mother and beat her. She has also alleged that the accused had beaten her mother with a belt a few days ago,” said the

official.

The complainant alleged that the accused had taken Rs 10 lakh from her mother which she had received after selling her house, as well as her gold and silver jewellery.

“On August 21, Deepak called and informed that her mother was admitted to a hospital. When she reached there, her mother had died. The complainant has accused Deepak of murdering her mother,” said the official.

The DCW, through the notice to SHO, has sought a copy of FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused arrested in the matter and a copy of the post-mortem report of the deceased.

“We have also asked for a detailed action taken report in the matter. Considering the gravity of the matter, we have asked SHO to provide the sought information to the Commission latest by Friday,” the official added.

Despite repeated calls and messages there was no response from police in the matter.

