DCW issues notice to MCD Commissioner over use of acid in public toilets

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner over use of acid in public toilets and has sought an explanation on the matter.

This comes after several inspections of public toilets were done by the DCW chief, Swati Maliwal, along with other officials across the city.

Recently, the DCW had also found 50 litre canisters containing acid kept in the open inside a women's toilet opposite GB Pant Hospital Gate No. 8, Daryaganj.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DCW said that senior officers from the City Zone appeared before the Commission and provided a written reply which states that no guidelines have been issued by MCD to prevent the usage of acid for cleaning public toilets.

"The Commission had asked the MCD Commissioner details of MCD toilets in which operating and maintaining agencies have been directed to use acid to clean the toilets along with their contact document," the statement read.

The DCW has also sought details of officials who are responsible for this illegal act of directing agencies to use acid to clean the toilets along with the action taken against them.

"The Commission has also asked whether FIR under Section 188 IPC has been registered against them or not. Further, the Commission has sought steps taken by MCD now to prevent usage of acid in its toilets," it added.

"This is very shocking. MCD itself is encouraging the use of acid in its toilets. The Supreme court has issued strong directions against usage, sale and storage of acid. But, instead of preventing the use of acid, MCD is deliberately asking its agencies to use acid for toilet cleaning which is very unfortunate," said Maliwal.

"The terms and conditions of the said agreement should be amended a nd this clause should be taken back. FIR should be filed against the officials who have been involved in issuing such directions to MCD. Further, MCD should issue strict directions to toilet maintaining agencies to prevent use of acid for cleaning toilets," she added.

