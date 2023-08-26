DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over two incidents of sexual assault with minors

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued notice to police over two separate incidents of sexual assault with minor girls in the same hotel in the national capital.

According to DCW officials, they had recently received cases of sexual assault with two minor girls in a hotel in Delhi and it was revealed that two men in two separate incidents sexually assaulted two 15-year-old girls multiple times in Hotel Garden Inn, Chandar Nagar, Delhi.

In both the cases FIRs have been registered at Jagatpuri police station.

The DCW official claimed that in the past as well, several cases have been reported wherein many minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by accused in hotels.

“We have issued notice to Delhi Police seeking an action taken report in the matter. The Commission has sought the details of action taken against the hotel. The Commission has also asked whether the manager/owner of the hotel has been arrested or not. The Commission has also sought the details of association of any aggregator with the hotel,” said the official.

“We have also sought details of FIRs wherein women and minor girls have been sexually assaulted in hotels and present status of the cases. We have also asked for the action taken by Delhi Police against hotels, where cases of sexual assault with minors have been reported,” said the official.

Maliwal said that the DCW has received two separate cases of sexual assault with minors in a hotel. “It cannot be a coincidence. Action should be taken against the owner/manager of the hotel. In the past as well, cases of sexual assault with minors have occurred in Delhi. We are investigating as to what guidelines have been issued by the Delhi Police regarding booking/stay by minors in hotels and for ensuring their safety,” she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.