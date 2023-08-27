Day after Jammu bandh, detained leaders of Rajput Sabha released

Jammu, Aug 28 (IANS) A day after the complete Jammu bandh called by the chamber of commerce and industry, authorities on Sunday released all the detained leaders of Yuva Rajput Sabha. The Yuva Rajput Sabha has been agitating against the installation of Sarore toll plaza in Samba district.

Jammu chamber of commerce and industry had called the bandh on Saturday against the Sarore toll plaza and the installation of smart electric meters.

J&K Police released 26 Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders, who were detained on August 21 during a protest in favour of suspension of toll collection at Sarore Plaza on Jammu-Pathankot highway due to poor road conditions and a damaged bridge at Dayalachak.

The Rajput Sabha leaders were released in the early hours of Sunday from the Kathua Jail and were taken to their respective homes in police vehicles.

“Most of the leaders were escorted back to their native place in police vehicles while many were still on their way,” sources said.

Earlier, police had said that the arrested persons will only be released after a surety from prominent members of the civil society that they won’t cause any further breach of law and order.

