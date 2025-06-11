Daughter of prime accused arrested in Bengal porn racket case (Lead)

Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) In a significant development in the West Bengal porn racket case, Zoya Khan -- the daughter of the prime accused Shweta Khan -- was arrested on Wednesday by Howrah City Police, officials said.

Zoya’s arrest came hours after her elder brother, Aryan Khan, was apprehended from a hideout in the Golf Green area of South Kolkata.

However, the prime accused, Shweta Khan, remains absconding. Investigators are currently questioning both Zoya and Aryan to gather information about their mother’s whereabouts.

Police sources said Zoya’s name had figured in the complaint lodged by the family of a woman from the North 24 Parganas district.

The complainant alleged that the woman was held captive for six months and brutally assaulted with an iron rod after she refused to participate in pornographic video shoots allegedly orchestrated by Shweta, Aryan, and Zoya.

Since Zoya is a minor, her case will be processed under the Juvenile Justice Act and referred to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Confirming the arrests, Deputy Commissioner (South) of Howrah City Police, Surinder Singh, said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend Shweta Khan at the earliest.

Police action intensified after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of the incident and wrote to West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, demanding immediate arrests under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The NCW also instructed the state police to ensure that the victim receives free medical treatment and psychological counselling.

Additionally, the Commission has directed the DGP to submit a detailed action-taken report within three days.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, has alleged that Shweta Khan has close links with several senior leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress has not yet responded to the allegations.

