Dark clouds, gusty winds and rain cool down Delhi-NCR after a humid day

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a dramatic shift in weather on Saturday evening as dark clouds rolled in, followed by strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The sudden downpour brought much-needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity that persisted throughout the day.

Earlier in the day, the sky across Delhi and adjoining areas remained overcast, with high humidity levels making the weather uncomfortable.

The maximum temperature hovered around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at approximately 26 degrees Celsius. However, with the arrival of the evening storm, temperatures dipped sharply, making the weather pleasant and significantly cooler.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the shift in weather was in line with forecasts issued on Friday, which had warned of rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph in Delhi and surrounding regions.

The prediction turned out to be spot on as gusty winds swept through the city, followed by rain in several parts of the NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

The IMD's seven-day forecast indicates that this spell of unstable weather may continue. On June 1, partly cloudy skies with chances of thundershowers are expected.

Between June 2 and 4, the region could witness thunderstorms and intermittent rain. The skies are likely to remain partly cloudy on June 5 as well.

While the rainfall has offered much-needed respite from the sweltering conditions, authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant. The IMD has urged people to stay indoors during storms, avoid sheltering under trees or temporary structures, and steer clear of open fields during lightning activity.

Although no red-alert warnings have been issued for the coming days, the sudden changes in weather underline the need for caution.

As monsoon-like patterns begin to influence northern India, the NCR is likely to experience more fluctuations in weather in the days ahead.

