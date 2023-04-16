Darjeeling politics: BJP gets into new hill equation for panchayat polls

Kolkata, April 16 (IANS) A new political equation in the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong in north Bengal seems to be emerging with the BJP likely to emerge as the fourth partner in the already formed political trio of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM)'s Bimal Gurung, Hamro Party's Ajay Edwards. and estranged Trinamool Congress leader from the hills Binoy Tamang.

A crucial meeting, convened by Gurung on Sunday afternoon, to discuss strategies for the panchayat polls for the hills was attended by representatives from the BJP and Hamro Party.

After the meeting, GJM's central committee member Nomon Rai said that after the meeting, the possibilities of fighting the panchayat polls together with BJP had become brighter. "However, the final decision on behalf of our party will be taken by our leader Bimal Gurung only. A formal announcement in this decision will be taken shortly," he said.

BJP's Darjeeling district (hill) President, Kalyan Diwan too sounded equally positive. "Our representatives attended the meeting convened by Bimal Gurung. It is always better to contest in a united way. We will discuss the matter within the party as well as with another ally in the hills, Gorkha National Liberation Front before taking a final decision on this count," Diwan said.

